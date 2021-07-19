The Ashland Little League 12U All-Star team won the District 3 Tournament held in Superior, over the weekend. The 14 boys are headed to West Bend to compete in the Little League State Tournament. The state tournament starts Saturday and ends July 30.
The team is seeking people or businesses that would like to make a donation to help the boys and their families get to the tournament and have the experience of a lifetime. Anyone interested is asked to contact Ashland Little League President Neil Hulmer at 715-292-0535 or Coach Eric Maday at 715-292-8917.
