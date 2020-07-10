Ashland's K-9 unit
An Ashland Police K9 helped arrest a suspect in a gun incident Thursday afternoon when the dog wrestled the fleeing suspect to the ground, police said.

Police were called just before 4 p.m. to a report of a man pointing a pistol at another man. The caller said he pulled up to his home with his adult girlfriend and 1-year-old child. The suspect, who police did not name, then approached the caller's vehicle and pointed a handgun at him. The caller drove away quickly and the suspect continued pointing the handgun at the vehicle as they drove way. The caller knew the suspect and gave his name and the location he thought the suspect would be going to to officers, police said.

