AHS Gymnastics

Ashland sophomore Catie McPherson competes on the vault during a gymnastics dual meet between Ashland and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Friday at the Bretting Community Center.

 JAKE BROWN/STAFF PHOTO

The Ashland High School gymnastics team hosted Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in a dual meet Friday afternoon at the Bretting Community Center, and the Oredockers won 127.3-116.775 to come away with the victory in their home opener.

"I am so proud of this team," Ashland coach Donna Kurilla said. "They put in so many hours in the gym over the holiday break and it sure showed tonight!"

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments