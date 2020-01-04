The Ashland High School gymnastics team hosted Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in a dual meet Friday afternoon at the Bretting Community Center, and the Oredockers won 127.3-116.775 to come away with the victory in their home opener.
"I am so proud of this team," Ashland coach Donna Kurilla said. "They put in so many hours in the gym over the holiday break and it sure showed tonight!"
