The top-seeded Ashland Oredockers girls soccer team defeated Rice Lake 3-2 to win the Medford Sectional and advance to the WIAA D3 State Soccer Semifinals, to be held at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee  Friday at 1 p.m. Depending on seeding, the team will play either at the Park's Kohler Engine Field or Pat Jones Field.

This marks the Oredockers' second consecutive appearance at state and sixth overall (2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019 & 2021). There was no 2020 season due to the pandemic.

