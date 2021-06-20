The top-seeded Ashland Oredockers girls soccer team defeated Rice Lake 3-2 to win the Medford Sectional and advance to the WIAA D3 State Soccer Semifinals, to be held at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee Friday at 1 p.m. Depending on seeding, the team will play either at the Park's Kohler Engine Field or Pat Jones Field.
This marks the Oredockers' second consecutive appearance at state and sixth overall (2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019 & 2021). There was no 2020 season due to the pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.