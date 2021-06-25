In a game that saw outstanding goalkeeper play by both teams, the Plymouth Panthers ended the Ashland Oredockers season with a hard fought 2-1 victory Friday at Kohler Engine Stadium on the grounds of Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Plymouth's Addie Plate scored at 37:00 in the first period, assisted by the Panthers' University of Wisconsin cross country and track recruit Maggie Munson. Four minutes later Ashland's Abbi Moreland tied it up by burying a penalty kick past 6-foot senior goalkeeper Tess Huhn, who had given up just three goals all year. Munson scored the eventual game-winning goal at 63:09, and Plymouth's ability to hold possession for much of the rest of the game proved to be the difference.
