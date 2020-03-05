...LAKESHORE FLOODING THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...
.A FAST-MOVING ALBERTA CLIPPER WILL GENERATE STRONG WINDS AND
HIGH WAVES OVER WESTERN LAKE SUPERIOR THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT.
NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS TONIGHT WILL CREATE WAVES OF 9 TO
14 FEET ALONG THE NORTHEAST SHORES OF ASHLAND AND IRON COUNTIES.
LAKESHORE FLOODING IS POSSIBLE IN ASHLAND, BUT ICE COVER OVER
CHEQUAMEGON BAY AND THE BRIEF DURATION OF THE STRONG WINDS AND
HIGH WAVES SHOULD LIMIT THE RISK THERE. WINDS WILL WEAKEN TONIGHT
AND EARLY FRIDAY MORNING AND WAVES WILL SUBSIDE.
...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* TIMING...WAVES WILL BUILD THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING AND
WILL SUBSIDE OVERNIGHT.
* IMPACTS...WAVES OF 9 TO 14 FEET WILL CAUSE LAKESHORE FLOODING
FROM SAXON HARBOR TO THE MOUTH OF THE BAD RIVER AND
CHEQUAMEGON POINT. LAKESHORE FLOODING IS POSSIBLE IN ASHLAND,
BUT ICE COVER OVER CHEQUAMEGON BAY SHOULD LIMIT WAVE HEIGHTS
IN THAT AREA.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY INDICATES THAT ONSHORE WINDS WILL
GENERATE FLOODING OF LOW AREAS ALONG THE LAKESHORE.
&&
The city won a $565,000 grant toward a $1.6 million project to rebuild sections of Saint Claire Street and Prentice Avenue near the waterfront in 2021.
