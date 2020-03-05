Road grants

The city won a $565,000 grant toward a $1.6 million project to rebuild sections of Saint Claire Street and Prentice Avenue near the waterfront in 2021.

A pair of roads that provide key access to the Ashland waterfront including the Ashland Marina, Kreher Park and the Oredock Park area will be rebuilt in 2021 with grant money from the state.

The grants, administered by the Wisconsin department of Transportation, are going to three communities in Ashland County and two in Bayfield County.

