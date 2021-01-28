Wegener

Ashland Fire Chief David Wegener will leave the position he has held since May of 2019 March 1. A 27-year veteran of the department, he will retire Hayward to be closer to his family.

Ashland Fire Chief David Wegener will retire March 1 so he can move to Hayward to be closer to his family and care for his parents.

On Wednesday, Wegener said his decision to retire was entirely personal.

