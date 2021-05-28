...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
sign saying the Ashland Family Restaurant has been closed “temporarily” was posted at the entrance to the building at 620 Lake Shore Drive E.
The owner of an Ashland restaurant that abruptly closed this week apparently has been evicted after suffering several legal setbacks.
A person who answered the phone at the Ashland Family Restaurant on Lake Shore Drive Friday hung up on a reporter who asked to speak with the owner, Kujtim Saliu, about the restaurant’s status. No one answered in earlier attempts to contact staff at the restaurant itself.
