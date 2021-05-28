Restaurant closed 1

Ashland Family Restaurant owner Kujtim Saliu was evicted from the premises in an Ashland County court case earlier this year. The restaurant abruptly closed its doors May 25

The owner of an Ashland restaurant that abruptly closed this week apparently has been evicted after suffering several legal setbacks.

A person who answered the phone at the Ashland Family Restaurant on Lake Shore Drive Friday hung up on a reporter who asked to speak with the owner, Kujtim Saliu, about the restaurant’s status. No one answered in earlier attempts to contact staff at the restaurant itself.

sign saying the Ashland Family Restaurant has been closed “temporarily” was posted at the entrance to the building at 620 Lake Shore Drive E.
