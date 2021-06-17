The Ashland Oredockers’ superb 21-6 baseball season came to an end in the WIAA regional finals game Wednesday at Northland College when the white-hot Rice Lake Warriors (13-11) scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning on their way to a 10-0 win. With Warriors pitcher Matthew Juza, a junior with a top-end fastball clocked at 84 mph, locked-in and throwing just 62 pitches over five innings (when the game ended under the 10-run rule), the Warriors may not have needed the scoring outburst.
Oredockers’ Coach Chris Kempf was quick to recognize the Warriors’ strong performance.
