Ashland baseball

The Ashland Oredockers baseball team saw its stellar 21-6 season end against Rice Lake in the regional finals Wednesday. The Oredockers finished the year as a No. 7-ranked team in WIAA D2 baseball.

 Contributed photo

The Ashland Oredockers’ superb 21-6 baseball season came to an end in the WIAA regional finals game Wednesday at Northland College when the white-hot Rice Lake Warriors (13-11) scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning on their way to a 10-0 win. With Warriors pitcher Matthew Juza, a junior with a top-end fastball clocked at 84 mph, locked-in and throwing just 62 pitches over five innings (when the game ended under the 10-run rule), the Warriors may not have needed the scoring outburst.

Oredockers’ Coach Chris Kempf was quick to recognize the Warriors’ strong performance.

