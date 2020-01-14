Ashland emergency crews were called Tuesday afternoon to a report of someone who may have been strangled in the 400 block of West Main Street.
Police originally called for medic crews to stage near the scene then called them in just after 2 p.m. The Ashland Fire Department paged additional crews at about 2:15 p.m. for "multiple EMS calls in the city."
