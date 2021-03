Weather Alert

...WINDY CONDITIONS AND ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS TODAY... Strong southerly winds will develop today, with speeds sustained from 20 to 30 mph, with higher gusts. Low relative humidities will combine with the strong winds and warm temperatures today to elevate fire weather concerns. Use extra caution when driving, especially if you are in a high profile vehicle. Also, loose outdoor objects should be secured as they may blow away. Please refrain from attempting to burn outdoors today.