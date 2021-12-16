...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and waves
1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages may occur. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Interim Ashland Schools Superintendent Chris Patritto is helping in the search for a permanent replacement for former Superintendent Erik Olson.
Ashland School District residents are being asked what they want to see in their next superintendent.
School board members have launched a search for the next superintendent after the district “separated” from former Superintendent Erik Olson earlier this year without offering explanation for his departure.
