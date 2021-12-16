New super search

Interim Ashland Schools Superintendent Chris Patritto is helping in the search for a permanent replacement for former Superintendent Erik Olson.

Ashland School District residents are being asked what they want to see in their next superintendent.

School board members have launched a search for the next superintendent after the district “separated” from former Superintendent Erik Olson earlier this year without offering explanation for his departure.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments