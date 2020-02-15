THREE LAKES — The Ashland High School girls basketball team went on the road to defeat Three Lakes 56-52 in a nonconference game Friday evening.
Ashland (11-10) had a balanced game scoring 28 points in each half to get the win over the Bluejays (12-8) for the second time this season.
k5:GmpD9=66 |@C6=2?5 2?5 |2J6==2 qC:?<6C D4@C65 `d A@:?ED 2A:646 E@ =:7E E96 ~C65@4<6CD]k^5:Gm
k5:Gm%2J=@C z@==:?8 925 2 82>6\9:89 `e A@:?ED 7@C %9C66 {2<6D]k^5:Gm
k5:Gm%9C66 {2<6D H@? E96 y' 82>6[ c`\be]k^5:Gm
k5:Gm%96 pD9=2?5 y' 7:?:D965 E96 D62D@? 2E `f\d @G6C2==]k^5:Gm
k5:GmpD9=2?5 9@DED q2J7:6=5 @? %F6D52J]k^5:Gm
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.