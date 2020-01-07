SPOONER — The Ashland High School wrestling team got back on the mats this week and defeated Spooner 48-30 in a Heart O' North Conference dual meet Tuesday evening.
Wyatt Dimich (106), Austin Defoe (126), Isaak Livingston (138), Jared Stricker (145), Aaron Diamond (152), Eli Schue (170), Jace Wiggins (195), David Granados (220), and Justin Weiss (285) each won matches to secure the win for the Oredockers.
