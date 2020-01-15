AHS Gymnastics

Catie McPherson competes on uneven bars during a GNC dual meet between Ashland and Marshfield on Thursday at the Bretting community Center.

 JAKE BROWN/FILE PHOTO
ANTIGO — The Ashland High School gymnastics team picked up another win Tuesday, defeating Antigo 127.450-121.825 in a Great Northern Conference dual meet.
Ashland sophomore Catie McPherson won the all-around competition with a score of 34.40, and placed first on vault, uneven bars and balance beam at the meet.

