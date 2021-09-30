EXPLAINER: Who's eligible for Pfizer booster shots in US? (copy)

A nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Ashland County is considering penalizing employees who choose not to be vaccinated, saying their refusal drives up insurance costs for the county and other employees. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

Ashland County's Executive and Finance committees will consider what amounts to a $250 a month insurance penalty for county employees and members of their families who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

A joint session of the committees will take place in the Ashland County Board room at 9 a.m. Friday to consider the proposal.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments