A nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Ashland County is considering penalizing employees who choose not to be vaccinated, saying their refusal drives up insurance costs for the county and other employees. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Ashland County's Executive and Finance committees will consider what amounts to a $250 a month insurance penalty for county employees and members of their families who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.
A joint session of the committees will take place in the Ashland County Board room at 9 a.m. Friday to consider the proposal.
