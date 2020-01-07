Snowmobile
Metro

After being closed due to standing water in places, Ashland County trails have been re-opened and are reportedly in overall fair condition.

The more than 200 miles of trails had been closed after a stretch of warm weather left them soggy in several spots. Although the trails are opened to snowmobile traffic once again, snowmobilers are cautioned to ride at their own risk.

