After being closed due to standing water in places, Ashland County trails have been re-opened and are reportedly in overall fair condition.
The more than 200 miles of trails had been closed after a stretch of warm weather left them soggy in several spots. Although the trails are opened to snowmobile traffic once again, snowmobilers are cautioned to ride at their own risk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.