Preliminary election results from the Ashland County Clerk’s Office indicate that Democrat Tricia Zunker and Republican Tom Tiffany received the highest number of votes in the Special Election to find a replacement for former 7th District Congressman Sean Duffy, who resigned last year citing family matters.
Zunker received 1,236 votes to 180 for fellow Democrat Lawrence Dale. In the Republican primary, state Senator Tom Tiffany outpolled Jason Church 700-474.
