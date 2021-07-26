Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT BAYFIELD...DOUGLAS... NORTHWESTERN IRON AND NORTHWESTERN ASHLAND COUNTIES... At 816 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from near Sand Island, to near Cornucopia, to 9 miles north of Ino, to near Brule, to near Oliver, and moving southeast at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, penny size hail, heavy downpours, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with these storms. These storms will be near... Sand Island and Bayfield Peninsula Sea Caves around 820 PM CDT. Iron River, Sand Bay and Ino around 825 PM CDT. Washburn, Barnes, Barksdale and Benoit around 830 PM CDT. Ashland, Bayfield, La Pointe, Red Cliff and Madeline Island around 835 PM CDT. Sanborn and Odanah around 840 PM CDT. Solon Springs, Drummond, Marengo and Gordon around 845 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Big Bay State Park, Bad River Reservation, Mouth Of Brule, Amnicon Lake, High Bridge, Bennett, Blueberry, Patzau, Birch Hill and Upper Eau Claire Lake. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle. These storms may intensify, please monitor local media outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service in Duluth MN. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Wisconsin.