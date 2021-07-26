DEFOE, Amelia P., Bayfield, possession of methamphetamine, forgery, local jail, probation, $4,341.
ESCHKE, Matthew J., Cornucopia, sexual assault of a child, child enticement, state prison, extended supervision, $1,081.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 394 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI TACONITE HARBOR TO SILVER BAY HARBOR MN SILVER BAY HARBOR TO TWO HARBORS MN TWO HARBORS TO DULUTH MN DULUTH MN TO PORT WING WI PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD WI OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI OUTER APOSTLE ISLANDS BEYOND 5 NM FROM MAINLAND LAKE SUPERIOR WEST OF A LINE FROM SAXON HARBOR WI TO GRAND PORTAGE MN BEYOND 5NM
...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT... For the following areas... Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI... Duluth MN to Port Wing WI... Lake Superior west of a line from Saxon Harbor WI to Grand Portage MN beyond 5NM... Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI... Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland... Port Wing to Sand Island WI... Sand Island to Bayfield WI... Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN... Taconite Harbor to Silver Bay Harbor MN... Two Harbors to Duluth MN... At 801 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 nm east of Beaver Bay, to 10 nm west of Herbster, to 8 nm south of French River, to 11 nm west of Duluth Lift Bridge Channel, moving southeast at 45 knots. Two Harbors observation site reported gusts up to 40 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots and large hail. SOURCE...Two Harbors Sensor. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Large hail could result in structural damage. severe thunderstorms will be near... Duluth Lift Bridge Channel around 810 PM CDT. Herbster, Barkers Island and Brule Point around 815 PM CDT. Superior Harbor around 820 PM CDT. Raspberry Island Lighthouse around 825 PM CDT. Madeline Island around 840 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by severe thunderstorms include Brule Point. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are expected. Frequent lightning is occurring with these storms. If caught on the open water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal objects. && HAIL...>.75IN; WIND...40KTS
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 394 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN PRICE IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN ASHLAND BAYFIELD BURNETT DOUGLAS IRON SAWYER WASHBURN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, BAYFIELD, GRANTSBURG, HAYWARD, HURLEY, PHILLIPS, SHELL LAKE, SPOONER, SUPERIOR, AND WASHBURN. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND, THE LAC COURTE OREILLES RESERVATION AND THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION.
...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT BAYFIELD...DOUGLAS... NORTHWESTERN IRON AND NORTHWESTERN ASHLAND COUNTIES... At 816 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from near Sand Island, to near Cornucopia, to 9 miles north of Ino, to near Brule, to near Oliver, and moving southeast at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, penny size hail, heavy downpours, and frequent cloud to ground lightning can be expected with these storms. These storms will be near... Sand Island and Bayfield Peninsula Sea Caves around 820 PM CDT. Iron River, Sand Bay and Ino around 825 PM CDT. Washburn, Barnes, Barksdale and Benoit around 830 PM CDT. Ashland, Bayfield, La Pointe, Red Cliff and Madeline Island around 835 PM CDT. Sanborn and Odanah around 840 PM CDT. Solon Springs, Drummond, Marengo and Gordon around 845 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Big Bay State Park, Bad River Reservation, Mouth Of Brule, Amnicon Lake, High Bridge, Bennett, Blueberry, Patzau, Birch Hill and Upper Eau Claire Lake. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building and away from windows until these storms pass. Get off area lakes and seek shelter on shore in a sturdy shelter or a hard topped vehicle. These storms may intensify, please monitor local media outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service in Duluth MN. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Wisconsin.
