Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft expected. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * Additional Information...Waves will vary widely depending on which nearshore zone that you are in. Lowest waves will be on the North Shore of Lake Superior. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&