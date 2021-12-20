Courts

KRECIAK, Paul R., Glidden, domestic disorderly conduct as a repeat offender, probation, $543. Possession of methamphetamine as a repeat offender, sentence deferred.

MORRISON, Cameron M., Ashland, charges of recklessly endangering safety, vehicle theft, domestic disorderly conduct and driving while revoked were dismissed.

