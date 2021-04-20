Ashland County Administrator Clark Schroeder announced that he will retire as soon as the county can hire a replacement.

Schroeder made the announcement in a closed meeting of the County Board Tuesday. He told the board that he would stay in his position, which pays $86,700 a year, until Sept. 30 if needed. He also urged the board to retain an executive search firm to find his replacement.

