AHS Snow

Ashland senior Owen Czapiga finishes a snowboard event in this file photo from March 17, 2019.

 JAKE BROWN/FILE PHOTO

WAUSAU — The Ashland and Ashwabay Alpine teams opened the season in the Northern High School Ski and Snowboard Conference of Wisconsin with a meet at Granite Peak on Tuesday.

Ashland senior and defending state champion Owen Czapiga won the boys snowboard individual title at the meet. Czapiga placed first in slalom, giant slalom and boardercross to win the title.

