Bultman

The Ashland Fire Department has added another firefighter/emergency medical technician to its crew.

Cody Bultman grew up in Kewanee and did his training at Northwest Wisconsin Technical College, where he received certifications as an EMT, firefighter two, and fire inspector. Bultman previously worked for the Howard Fire Department outside of Green Bay and the Superior Ambulance Service in Kaukauna. He started at Ashland Jan. 3.

