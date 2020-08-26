Artist Betty Sitbon’s portraits of a cat and dog — part of a community art project spearheaded by Susan Lince earlier this year and aided by a Chequamegon Bay Arts Council grant — grace the side of Country Care Pet Hospital in Washburn. The council has received funds to give $3,000 each to a visual arts and a performing arts artist, and applications to win the awards are due Tuesday.
Bayfield and Ashland county artists who lost income because of the COVID-19 pandemic have the chance to vie for $3,000 to create community art projects that draw attention to the arts, and advance civic pride and spirit.
The Chequamegon Bay Arts Council, with support from Arts Wisconsin, has received funds from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to distribute to one performing arts artist and a visual artist this fall.
