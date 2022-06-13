With great sadness the family of Arnold Rantala, 81, of Oulu, suddenly lost a wonderful man on June 5, 2022. Arnold was born to Ernest and Viola Rantala on December 23, 1940.

After graduating from South Shore, he was drafted in the army as a mechanic. After serving in the army for 2 years, he began working on the Great Lakes ore boats for 10 plus years as an Engineer. Then he decided to try out logging for 2 years and ended up over 40 years later still in the woods as co-owner of Rantala Brothers Logging. Arnold told the story how he went through 98 chainsaws throughout his career. In retirement, he still wanted to be in the woods, so he became part of the Santikko Logging crew.

