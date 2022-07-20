Arnold “A.J.” Westlund Jr., age 43 of Mason, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022. He was born on June 13, 1979 in Ashland, the son of Arnold and Priscilla (Gordon) Westlund Sr.

The Roberts Funeral Home in Ashland is assisting the family with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Arnold Westlund, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments