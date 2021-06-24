In June 2020, file photo, a television screen provided by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy shows damage to anchor support EP-17-1 on the east leg of the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline within the Straits of Mackinac in Mich. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Wednesday, June 23, 2021, plans to conduct an extensive review of a proposed tunnel to house a replacement for a portion of Enbridge's Line 5, which could significantly delay the project. (Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy via AP, File)
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday it would conduct an extensive review of Enbridge Energy's plan to build an oil pipeline tunnel beneath a Great Lakes channel in Michigan, which could significantly delay the project.
The tunnel would house a replacement for a portion of Enbridge's Line 5 that crosses the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac, a roughly 4-mile-long (6.4-kilometers-long) waterway connecting Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.
