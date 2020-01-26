IC Hoops

Mellen senior Luke Zakovec dribbles in this file photo.

 JAKE BROWN/FILE PHOTO

Boys Basketball

•  At Mellen 68, Mercer 35 — The Mellen High School boys basketball team extended its win streak to six games Friday and stayed unbeaten in the Indianhead Conference with a 68-35 home victory over the Mercer Tigers.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments