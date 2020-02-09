IC Hoops

Mellen's Luke Zakovec dribbles in this file photo from Feb. 4.

 JAKE BROWN/FILE PHOTO

Boys Basketball

• At Mellen 82, Butternut 42 — The Granite Diggers stayed atop the Indianhead Conference and bounced past Butternut with a big win at home Friday evening.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments