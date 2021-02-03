...HEAVY SNOW AND FREEZING DRIZZLE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY
FRIDAY MORNING...
.A winter storm will move through the Upper Midwest Wednesday
night through early Friday morning and will bring heavy snow to
portions of northwest Wisconsin. A period of freezing drizzle is
likely before precipitation changes to snow. Snow will be heavy
at times during the day Thursday which will make travel
difficult. The system departs the region early Friday morning,
with the exception of lake-effect snow over northern portions of
Bayfield, Ashland, and Iron counties through Friday.
There remains some uncertainty in the track and placement of the
heavy snow and much of the Northland will likely see freezing
drizzle and snow with this system. Changes in the total snow
amounts and locations of the heaviest snow are possible with
later updates.
Dangerous wind chills will follow the heavy snow for the end of
the week through the weekend.
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze possible.
* WHERE...Iron, Price, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...From late tonight through late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Appeals court refuses to stop construction of oil pipeline
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Tuesday denied a request by two American Indian tribes to shut down construction of a contentious crude oil pipeline project in northern Minnesota.
Opponents of the Enbridge Line 3 replacement project, led by the Red Lake Band of Chippewa and White Earth Band of Ojibwe, said in their petition that construction would destroy land that is protected by treaty agreements and would violate cultural and religious rights.
