Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW AND FREEZING DRIZZLE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... .A winter storm will move through the Upper Midwest Wednesday night through early Friday morning and will bring heavy snow to portions of northwest Wisconsin. A period of freezing drizzle is likely before precipitation changes to snow. Snow will be heavy at times during the day Thursday which will make travel difficult. The system departs the region early Friday morning, with the exception of lake-effect snow over northern portions of Bayfield, Ashland, and Iron counties through Friday. There remains some uncertainty in the track and placement of the heavy snow and much of the Northland will likely see freezing drizzle and snow with this system. Changes in the total snow amounts and locations of the heaviest snow are possible with later updates. Dangerous wind chills will follow the heavy snow for the end of the week through the weekend. ...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. * WHERE...Iron, Price, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&