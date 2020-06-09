Apostle Islands

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore is gradually increasing public access to the park.

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore is expanding recreational access for self-contained boaters to include overnight use of most of its docks as the park gradually opens to the public.

Access for self-contained boats to dock overnight at most park docks when fees are paid and space available begins Wednesday. Campfires aren’t permitted, and Manitou and Michigan island docks that were damaged by winter storms will remain closed until repairs are completed.

