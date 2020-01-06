Browns Football

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy watches the team's NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. The Cleveland Browns didn't even talk to Mike McCarthy on their last coaching search. He was at the top of their list this time around. The former Green Bay coach is meeting Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, with Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam as Cleveland begins its latest quest to find the right coach after so many failed attempts. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

 Paul Sancya

A person with direct knowledge of the decision says the Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy have agreed on a deal for the former Green Bay coach to replace Jason Garrett.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the Cowboys haven't announced the hiring.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments