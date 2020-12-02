MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers are taking a step to shore up their catching situation after getting little production from that position last season.
The Brewers have agreed to terms on a major league contract with Luke Maile, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal has not been announced.
