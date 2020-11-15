Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO AROUND 30 KT WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 KT. WAVES 4 TO 8 FT, LOWEST IN CHEQUAMEGON BAY. * WHERE...PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI, SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD WI, OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI. * WHEN...UNTIL 2 AM CST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS WILL CAUSE HAZARDOUS WAVES WHICH COULD CAPSIZE OR DAMAGE VESSELS AND REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MARINERS SHOULD ALTER PLANS TO AVOID THESE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. REMAIN IN PORT, SEEK SAFE HARBOR, ALTER COURSE, AND/OR SECURE THE VESSEL FOR SEVERE CONDITIONS. &&