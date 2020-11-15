...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO AROUND 30 KT WITH GUSTS UP
TO 40 KT. WAVES 4 TO 8 FT, LOWEST IN CHEQUAMEGON BAY.
* WHERE...PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI, SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD
WI, OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI AND CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD
TO OAK POINT WI.
* WHEN...UNTIL 2 AM CST MONDAY.
* IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS WILL CAUSE HAZARDOUS WAVES WHICH COULD
CAPSIZE OR DAMAGE VESSELS AND REDUCE VISIBILITY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MARINERS SHOULD ALTER PLANS TO AVOID THESE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS.
REMAIN IN PORT, SEEK SAFE HARBOR, ALTER COURSE, AND/OR SECURE THE
VESSEL FOR SEVERE CONDITIONS.
&&
President Donald Trump drives a golf chart at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., as seen from the other side of the Potomac River in Darnestown, Md., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump has wrongly claimed that Georgia election officials are unable to verify signatures on absentee ballot envelopes because of a legal settlement known as a consent decree.
Here's a look at Trump's claims, in a tweet on Saturday:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.