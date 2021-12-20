...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI, Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to
Oak Point WI and Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from
Mainland.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
The author’s long-time friend Rod Bensley with his dog Sassy on a bird hunt. (Contributed photo)
Everyone reading this and anyone who ever has over the last 32 years shares one thing in common: We will all die. Death is a very uncomfortable subject for most people to speak about, especially when it is someone who is terminally ill.
Early last summer I found out that my good friend Rod Bensley of Burnett was terminally ill with prostate and rectal cancer. Rod’s first diagnosis put him as a lucky man if he saw Thanksgiving and there was no way that he could be the active outdoorsman that he has been his entire life.
