Rod with Sassy.JPG

The author’s long-time friend Rod Bensley with his dog Sassy on a bird hunt. (Contributed photo)

Everyone reading this and anyone who ever has over the last 32 years shares one thing in common: We will all die. Death is a very uncomfortable subject for most people to speak about, especially when it is someone who is terminally ill.

Early last summer I found out that my good friend Rod Bensley of Burnett was terminally ill with prostate and rectal cancer. Rod’s first diagnosis put him as a lucky man if he saw Thanksgiving and there was no way that he could be the active outdoorsman that he has been his entire life.

Rod's 55th buck.jpg

Rod Bensley, Wendy Vick, Tyler Thieder and Justin Braun with Bensley’s 55th buck. (Contributed photo)

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments