Anthony L. “Boyo” Johanik, age 65 of Mason, WI passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at Essentia Health-Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN. Tony was born June 25, 1957 in Ashland, WI the son of Anthony L. and Mary Ann (Bukovac) Johanik.
Tony attended WITC in Ashland receiving a degree in Auto mechanics. He was an ace mechanic, and worked at VonHolzen Auto for over 30 years. He and his sisters operated a very successful dairy farm for many years in the Town of Eileen, Bayfield Co and he was a mentor for many. He was a supervisor for the town of Eileen and president of the town association. He served as an usher and was on the Saint Peter Catholic Church council. He was on the Bayfield County Housing Committee and served on the Bay Area Solid Waste Committee. He was born with many valuable skills that would build him into a very successful man, making him humble, efficient, humorous, strong and kind. He had a smile for everyone and a heart of gold, always trying to do the best he could. He enjoyed talking to people and always said “don’t just sit there, drum up a conversation.” He loved NASCAR, was a big Dale Ernhardt fan, and enjoyed the Badgers, Packers and Brewers. He loved watching war movies and all the oldies and goodies shows. In his younger years, he enjoyed snowmobiling and riding his motorcycle.
