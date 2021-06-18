Last week I was fishing on Green Bay with my good buddy Jeff Moll when my 90-horse Etec died about four miles from the landing. We were lucky when a Coast Guard crew happened to come our way and gave us a tow. The problem is still being figured out but it may be the computer.

Jeff and I caught a lot of fish but no walleye which was our quarry for the outing. This week I made reservations at North Bay Shore Park in Oconto County and fished out of my canoe on Green Bay.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments