...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER WESTERN LAKE SUPERIOR...
THE AREAS AFFECTED INCLUDE...
CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI...
LAKE SUPERIOR WEST OF A LINE FROM SAXON HARBOR WI TO GRAND PORTAGE
MN BEYOND 5NM...
OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI...
SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD WI...
AT 728 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED A STRONG THUNDERSTORM, CAPABLE
OF PRODUCING WINDS TO AROUND 30 KNOTS, SMALL HAIL, AND FREQUENT CLOUD
TO WATER LIGHTNING. THIS STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR
MADELINE ISLAND, MOVING EAST AT 20 KNOTS.
LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...
OAK POINT AND MADELINE ISLAND.
An anonymous donor gave $50,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians so it could continue to provide meals to youth members.
“We are very excited to receive this donation as it will allow the club to provide meals to club youth, and it will allow the club to grow and continue to help the youth that come through our doors,” Director Paige Moilanen said. “It’s always great to have donors like this to help during these tough times, and we would like to thank the donor for this generous gift.”
