An anonymous donor gave $50,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians so it could continue to provide meals to youth members.

“We are very excited to receive this donation as it will allow the club to provide meals to club youth, and it will allow the club to grow and continue to help the youth that come through our doors,” Director Paige Moilanen said. “It’s always great to have donors like this to help during these tough times, and we would like to thank the donor for this generous gift.”

