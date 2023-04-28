...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to
Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
.Rain on top of the existing snowpack will increase the rate of
snowmelt. The resultant snow and rain water runoff may cause water
levels in area streams and rivers to increase and flooding is
possible. Areas with no snow are also susceptible to flooding due
to already saturated soils.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the
following areas, in Minnesota, Cook, Lake, Carlton, South St.
Louis, Central St. Louis, South Itasca, Crow Wing, Cass, Aitkin
and Pine County. In Wisconsin, Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett,
Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer and Washburn County.
* WHEN...Through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall of 0.5 to 2 inches with potentially higher
amounts across the area is expected Friday through Sunday.
This will result in ponding of water on saturated soils and
surface runoff. Expect quick rises on area streams and
rivers.
- Flood safety information can be found at
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Anne F. Mackey, age 79 of Ashland, WI passed away Tuesday, Apr 25, 2023 at Court Manor Health Services in Ashland, surrounded by loved ones. She was born Feb 28, 1944 in Cuyuna, MN the daughter of Thomas and Mable (Wright) O’Brien.
She attended Crosby Ironton High School and later attended Saint Scholastica in Duluth, MN where she joined the convent and studied to become a nurse. Anne graduated as an LPN, beginning a lifelong career of working in nursing homes, including locally at Mellen Manor and Ashland Health and Rehab. She later moved to Ashland with her two children, James Watschke and Barbara Montano. She met the love of her life, Norman M. Mackey. She and Norman were united in marriage in 1995 and together they made their home near Sanborn, WI. She gained Norms four children, Ken (Julie), Sherry (Tim) Clark, Byron (Amanda) and Tim. Anne later retired from Ashland Health and Rehab and spent her time doing the things she loved with those she loved the most. She enjoyed cooking and baking delicious meals and deserts for her loved ones, gardening and giving tours of the large garden she and Norm tended to. She also enjoyed garage sales, fishing, arts and crafts, kicking butt in card games, especially thirty-one at every family reunion and always enjoyed putting a smile on everyone’s face. Most of all Anne loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a beautiful person inside and out. Her smile always lit up the room. She was a very selfless soul who cared deeply for those around her. She made a significant impact on many lives. She will be forever missed and always remembered.
