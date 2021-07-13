The cast of “Anishinaabe Dibaajimowin: An Ojibwe Story” stands outside the wigwam on the Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua grounds on the Mt. Ashwabay ski hill. The new original musical, led by Michael Laughing Fox Charette of Red Cliff, celebrates the indigenous people of northern Wisconsin in music and story.
Ojibwe storyteller Lyz Jaakola, front, and members of the Oshkii Singers rehearse for their part in the upcoming Big Top original musical “Anishinaabe Dibaajimowin: An Ojibwe Story.” The new musical will explore the history and culture of the Ojibwe.
For the past 35 years, Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua has faithfully fulfilled its mission to provide “entertaining and educational cultural activities” with an emphasis on the environment and history. The original musicals synonymous with Big Top have always acknowledged the importance of Native American history and culture, weaving in traditional stories and historical facts. There has been a wigwam on the Big Top grounds for the past several years to acknowledge Native culture, and a concerted effort to showcase performers such as the local Native Expressions dance troupe. But this year, Big Top is producing a show devoted entirely to Ojibwe history and culture.
“Anishinaabe Dibaajimowin: An Ojibwe Story” will debut July 30-31, featuring Native drummers, dancers, story-tellers and musicians, along with five members of the Blue Canvas Orchestra.
