Ice fishing

Dakota Hmielewski hopes to recreate the success he enjoyed on the ice last winter, when pan fishing could yield him fish weighing almost a pound. (Contributed photo)

Christmas weekend came with a welcome present of thick ice for Bay-Area ice anglers, and shanties began sprouting up in celebration. While the return of ice fishing on the Chequamegon Bay and inland lakes — which have been safely frozen over for a while now — is cause for joy to many, for some the fishing hasn't been great just yet.

"I've been out a few times this year, so far," said Dakota Hmielewski, a 2020 Ashland graduate who was on the Oredocker ice-fishing team all four years of high school. "I haven't found too much luck just yet, but I have been getting some good intel where some of the fish have been getting caught."

