...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 2 AM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and waves 1 to 4 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt
and waves 2 to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Sand Island to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor
WI and Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM Monday to 2 AM CST
Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches and ice accumulations of a glaze. Winds gusting as high
as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn and Ashland
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte
Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Dakota Hmielewski hopes to recreate the success he enjoyed on the ice last winter, when pan fishing could yield him fish weighing almost a pound. (Contributed photo)
Christmas weekend came with a welcome present of thick ice for Bay-Area ice anglers, and shanties began sprouting up in celebration. While the return of ice fishing on the Chequamegon Bay and inland lakes — which have been safely frozen over for a while now — is cause for joy to many, for some the fishing hasn't been great just yet.
"I've been out a few times this year, so far," said Dakota Hmielewski, a 2020 Ashland graduate who was on the Oredocker ice-fishing team all four years of high school. "I haven't found too much luck just yet, but I have been getting some good intel where some of the fish have been getting caught."
