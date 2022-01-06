...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches, except 2 to 7 inches for northern Iron county.
* WHERE...Iron and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest snowfall totals will be in the
higher elevations of Iron County along Highway 2.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Andrew “Andy” Punjak, age 93 of Iron River, WI passed away Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021 at Court Manor Health Services in Ashland, WI. Andy was born Oct 28, 1928 in Minneapolis, MN the son of John J. and Anna (Kamenicki) Punjak.
Andy served in the U.S. Marine Corp during WWII, 1945 to 1948 then the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1959. After serving his country, he was employed by the Miller Brewing Company for over 40 years. He was a member of the Iron River VFW and Lions Club as well as a member of Saint Michael Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to dances with his partner, Betty. He was a man of many talents including fabricating anything that needed repairs or needed to be re-created.
