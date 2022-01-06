Andrew “Andy” Punjak, age 93 of Iron River, WI passed away Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021 at Court Manor Health Services in Ashland, WI. Andy was born Oct 28, 1928 in Minneapolis, MN the son of John J. and Anna (Kamenicki) Punjak.

Andy served in the U.S. Marine Corp during WWII, 1945 to 1948 then the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1959. After serving his country, he was employed by the Miller Brewing Company for over 40 years. He was a member of the Iron River VFW and Lions Club as well as a member of Saint Michael Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to dances with his partner, Betty. He was a man of many talents including fabricating anything that needed repairs or needed to be re-created.

