Only a handful of days ago I noticed a somewhat large brown bird suddenly sweeping in to the big white birch tree at our lot line down the hill that is our backyard. The sky was overcast, a light snowfall was occurring and even though much of that birch is hidden by the few spruces down there, I had seen the brown flash, the outstretched legs in preparation for landing, and I wandered just what sort of bird it was. So I rose to go to the windows to take a look. And there it was, a grouse busily feeding on the winter buds, oblivious to the human being peering out the window up on that hillside house.
This was the first time I witnessed a grouse in our yard, and the first time I had the pleasure of watching one enjoy a meal. That bird was hungry for it wasted no time devouring what must have been a near crop-full of nutritious buds. In what seemed like no more than thirty seconds or so it ceased eating and moved to one of the larger branches to perch, to settle down, facing the hill and, up in the distance, my window. Unmoving, I stood just to consider that bird, its brown chest feathers with their flashes of white facing my way. Once again I was struck by our local ruffed grouse, caused to wonder how anyone can shoot such beautiful forms of life as these.
