...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Douglas,
Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands
of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Its long tail and short, pointy wings lend the northern hawk owl its name.
It always cracks me up when people who were born here complain about winter, since this is the season that really defines the Northland; it's what people living in the southern tier of the U.S. tend to picture when they think of our region. But complaining about winter is an important hobby for those of us who decide to tough it out, bundling up and digging out repeatedly year after year. But you know who doesn't complain about our winters (or wouldn't if they could talk)? The birds who wander into the area from their far northern homes looking for food. I've been exploring some of these hardy travelers this season, and the last visitor in this winter's series is the northern hawk owl.
The oxymoronic name we've given the northern hawk owl can be confusing. Is it a hawk? An owl? Both? Turns out these stern-looking predators are indeed owls. The eyes give them away: Bright yellow with a facial disc and dark parentheses on either side. The shape of their heads, their very long tails and shorter pointy wings are what give them a hawk-like profile. The horizontal stripes across their underparts make them resemble a Cooper's hawk. They also behave a bit like hawks, perching in daylight at the top of prominent trees or poles, leaning forward in search of prey. Unlike strictly nocturnal owls, they hunt more by sight than hearing, with symmetrical ears that only allow them to hear in one direction. Still, their hearing is acute enough that they can locate prey under a foot of snow. And those eyes can spot a vole from a half mile away.
