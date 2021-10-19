...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 4 to 8 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Though he never fired a shot, Johnny Andes saw some deer and had a great first-hunting experience with the author. (Contributed photo)
We all know that in life much of our existence is wrapped around family and friends. This week’s adventure changed a month before it happened, and everything turned out just fine.
So I was going to take 13-year-old Johnny Andes on his first deer hunt which in this case was a pretty big deal. Johnny is the son of Michelle Chiaro and Ron Andes, had never shot a gun until two weeks before this hunt and our original plan was to do a canoe-hunt-camping trip on the Chippewa River. That plan changed when my daughter Selina, who is a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, asked me to attend the homecoming football game and a lot of fun activities after the game with her five roommates and their parents.
