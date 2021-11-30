Nat Connections

Clubmosses area small evergreen plants who release their spores from club-like strobili. They are often (destructively) used in making Christmas wreaths, but their magic is best experienced in the woods. (Contributed photo by Emily Stone.)

A flock of hikers crunched down the oak-leaf-covered trail behind me, their blaze orange accessories complementing the last of autumn’s browns. The leaves had already been kicked up by herds of turkeys and scraped aside by the local eight-point buck. On this Deer Widows Walk (named for the marketing ploy that entices hunters’ wives into stores while their husbands are busy in tree stands on opening weekend of gun deer season) non-hunters of all genders were simply interested in hiking without fear of stray bullets.

The Forest Lodge Estate — owned by the U.S. Forest Service but not yet open to the public without a guide — provided just the place. The plan was to hike briskly between nature stops, and a brisk wind off Lake Namakagon held us to that plan.

