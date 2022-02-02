Sarahs column

After a desultory showing last year, the birds have returned to the author's feeder this winter — including a couple of unusual sightings like this pine grosbeak. (Image by Jennifer Beebe from Pixabay)

Loyal readers may remember that last winter I despaired of ever seeing a bird at my feeders other than a few sporadic chickadees every few days or so. This despite the fact that the area hosted the biggest irruption of winter finches in years, and a number of birdwatchers along the South Shore were rewarded with visits from all kinds of winter birds, especially evening grosbeaks. One of those loyal readers, Dianne from the town of Gingles, recently sent me an article from the Finch Research Network (I admit I had no idea this was a thing) in which writer Ryan Brady reports that the western Great Lakes is seeing another influx this year of all manner of winter birds, some as far south as Iowa, Indiana and even Kansas City.

And guess what! This winter I'm actually seeing some action around the feeders, including some visitors that I've never seen before. I have a large number of black-capped chickadees, although so far no sightings of the browner boreal chickadees — last year the only place I saw these little guys was up above the sea caves at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore.

