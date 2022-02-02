...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
After a desultory showing last year, the birds have returned to the author's feeder this winter — including a couple of unusual sightings like this pine grosbeak. (Image by Jennifer Beebe from Pixabay)
Loyal readers may remember that last winter I despaired of ever seeing a bird at my feeders other than a few sporadic chickadees every few days or so. This despite the fact that the area hosted the biggest irruption of winter finches in years, and a number of birdwatchers along the South Shore were rewarded with visits from all kinds of winter birds, especially evening grosbeaks. One of those loyal readers, Dianne from the town of Gingles, recently sent me an article from the Finch Research Network (I admit I had no idea this was a thing) in which writer Ryan Brady reports that the western Great Lakes is seeing another influx this year of all manner of winter birds, some as far south as Iowa, Indiana and even Kansas City.
And guess what! This winter I'm actually seeing some action around the feeders, including some visitors that I've never seen before. I have a large number of black-capped chickadees, although so far no sightings of the browner boreal chickadees — last year the only place I saw these little guys was up above the sea caves at the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore.
