Telemark Lodge demoltion

A wrecker works to demolish a hotel section of the former Telemark Lodge Monday, April 26.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The end of an era was marked Monday morning when  demolition of the massive and historic Telemark Lodge began in the town of Cable at the location of the once-bustling winter recreation resort.

Knocking wall down

A wrecker operator takes down a wall in a hotel room wing of the former Telemark Lodge Monday, April 26.

The demolition will make way for the property's redevelopment and a new era of cross-country skiing activity by its new owner, the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation, which has ambitious plans.

