Amanda Rae Neff, age 41, of Ashland, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the Memorial Medical Center in Ashland, surrounded by her loving family, after a hard and courageous battle with cancer. She was born on July 9, 1980 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Randy and Sandy (Tody) Neff Sr.

Amanda found joy in the simple pleasures of precious time with her loved ones and in spending time in the outdoors. She loved helping on her grandparents farm and enjoying all the animals. She also enjoyed fishing, hunting, Lake Superior, music, cooking and laughing with those she loved. Amanda was able to help others with the gift of sight through organ donation.

